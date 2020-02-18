HAMPTON – After taking a slim 10-9 lead through the first eight minutes, the Hampton Hawks girls basketball team could not hold off the Giltner Hornets as a 20-5 second-quarter run set the tone in Friday night’s 48-43 loss.
Down 29-15 at the half, the Hawks were able to chip away at the lead and went to the fourth trailing the Hornets 37-26 and continued get closer, but time finally ran out and Giltner posted the five-point win.
The Hornets, who faced Hampton in the first round of the D2-6 subdistrict at Grand Island Central Catholic on Monday night, were led in scoring by Sydney Janzen with 21 points while nine points came from Kayley Ballard and eight from Macie Antle.
Hampton was led by Rorie Loveland with 12 points and four assists. Zaya Stuart had nine points and four rebounds while Lillian Dose also chipped in with nine points and added four steals and three assists.
