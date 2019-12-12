MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs were looking for their first win of the year on Tuesday night as they hosted the Giltner Hornets in Crossroads Conference regular-season action.
The Mustangs found themselves in a dogfight with the Hornets through three quarters and only trailed 31-25, but the fourth proved to be their demise as Giltner went on a 12-4 run and posted a 43-29 win.
The Giltner win gave Hornets’ head coach Nancy Lockmon her 350th of her career.
The Hornets were led in scoring by seniors Sydney Janzen with 15 points and Kaley Ballard with 10.
No scoring or other stats were available for the Mustangs.
McCool Junction (0-3) will travel to Polk on Friday night to play High Plains (1-1).
