WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls basketball team was looking to climb above .500 on Tuesday night and were off to a good start leading the Giltner Hornets in Crossroads Conference action at the half, 15-11.
But the Hornets, who came in with the same thing in mind, was the team to come away with the 3-2 season mark as they used an 18-10 second-half scoring advantage to pick up the 29-25 win.
Lutheran senior Amy Richert was the only player to finish in double figures as she led the way with 10 points, while 5-foot-5 senior Brooke Douglas added eight points.
Giltner’s scoring was paced by seniors Kaley Ballard with eight points, Sydney Janzen with seven and Payton Hunnicutt with six.
Nebraska Lutheran (2-3) will travel to Exeter-Milligan on Thursday night for its final game before the holiday break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.