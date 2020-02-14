YORK – The girls basketball subdistrict pairings for Classes B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 were released Thursday morning.
Here are the pairings, complete times and dates, for all 10 of the York News-Times’ coverage area teams:
B-6 at Northwest High School in Grand Island
The Class B No. 6-rated York girls will head into the B-6 subdistrict with a record of 15-7. The Dukes are the No. 2 seed and will play the No. 3 Hastings Tigers (12-7) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Back on Dec. 21, York beat Hastings at home, 51-21. The Tigers will come into the game rated No. 9 in B.
The B No. 7 Northwest Vikings (16-5) are the No. 1 seed of the subdistrict and will play No. 4 Aurora (5-13) Monday at 6 p.m. Northwest beat Aurora 47-34 back on Jan. 4 in Grand Island.
The subdistrict championship will be Tuesday at 7 p.m.
C2-6 at Malcolm
Two York News-Times’ coverage area teams are in the C2-6 at Malcolm in the Cross County Cougars and the Centennial Broncos.
Cross County (19-4) is the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of No. 4 Shelby-Rising City (9-13) and Bishop Neumann (3-15) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Cougars are currently riding a whopping 12-game win streak ahead of their Friday night contest at home against Exeter-Milligan (14-8).
Centennial (13-8) is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 Aquinas Catholic (11-10) on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. For the past two games, the Broncos have been without their top player, junior Kate Hirschfeld, who is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury.
The subdistrict championship will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
C2-8 at Fairbury
Just one York News-Times’ coverage area team, the Fillmore Central Panthers, is in the C2-8 at Fairbury.
The No. 2-seed Panthers (16-6) will look for a return trip to the C-2 state tournament, and will begin their subdistrict slate against No. 3 Sutton (13-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Superior (17-3), the No. 5-rated team in C-2, is the top seed of the subdistrict and will play the winner of No. 4 Thayer Central (13-7) and No. 5 Sandy Creek (2-18) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The subdistrict championship will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
D1-6 at Cross County in Stromsburg
The High Plains Storm is the only York News-Times’ coverage area team in the D1-6.
The Storm (4-14) is the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Twin River (4-16) on Monday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play top-seeded Fullerton (16-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The championship of the D1-6 will be on Thursday at 7 p.m.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central in Geneva
There are two local teams in the D1-7: the Heartland Huskies and McCool Junction Mustangs.
Heartland (8-10) is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Diller-Odell (10-10) on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.
McCool (4-13) is the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Deshler on Monday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to play No. 1 seed Meridian (14-7) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The D1-7 championship will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
D2-3 at Centennial in Utica
Just like the D1-7, the D2-3 subdistrict in Utica has two local teams: the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.
Exeter-Milligan (14-8) is the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 4 Osceola (3-16) and No. 5 Friend (0-20) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lutheran (5-11) is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Dorchester (13-8) on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.
The D2-3 championship will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
D2-6 at Grand Island Central Catholic
The Hampton Hawks are the lone local team in the D2-6 at GICC. The Hawks (9-11) are the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Giltner (7-11) on Monday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play top-seeded Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (15-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The D2-6 championship will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
