YORK – The Crossroads Conference girls tournament field of 13 teams was trimmed to eight after Saturday’s first-round action at York Middle School was finished.
While the boys’ side of the tournament saw blowouts in all five of its games, the girls’ side only had two, as Cross County easily handled McCool Junction, 59-15, while East Butler took down Osceola, 60-26.
The other three games were tightly contested, none more than the game between No. 7 seed Hampton and No. 10 High Plains – Hampton was able to come out on top in overtime, 42-38.
As for Shelby-Rising City and Giltner, it was a low-scoring affair, but one which Shelby won, 35-28. Dorchester and Nebraska Lutheran was another competitive game, as Lutheran led for all three quarters before Dorchester turned up the heat in the fourth and shut out the Knights in the final eight minutes to pick up a come-from-behind 36-29 victory.
Here are brief recaps of all five girls’ games from Saturday:
Trio of Stratman, Noble, Schaefer lead Cross County past McCool, Junction
Erica Stratman scored 16 points while Josi Noble added 15 and Cortlyn Schaefer 10 as the Cross County Cougars girls basketball team picked up a 59-15 win over the McCool Junction Mustangs on Saturday afternoon in a first-round game of the Crossroads Conference tournament at York Middle School.
Cross County led 18-6 after the first quarter and 34-8 at halftime. The Cougars’ defense continued to put the clamps on McCool ball handlers, and held the Mustangs to just four points in the third and three in the fourth, which had a running clock.
Noble was a thorn in the side of the Mustangs all day – she tied for the team-high in steals with five and also hauled down seven rebounds, four of which were offensive.
Stratman finished with four rebounds and four steals while Schaefer dished out a team-high four assists.
Eight players found the scoring column for head coach Mitch Boshart’s Cougars. Other than the trio of the 6-foot Stratman, Noble and Schaefer, Jacy Mentink scored six while Chloe Sandell added five, Amanda Giannou three, Austyn Ostrom two and Haileigh Moutray two.
Ashley Schulz was the leading scorer for McCool with six points.
Cross County (12-4), the No. 4 seed of the tournament, advances to play No. 5 East Butler in a quarterfinal at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the York City Auditorium.
McCool (4-10) will travel to Brainard next Tuesday to play East Butler.
Shelby-Rising City girls seal win over Giltner in fourth
After a low-scoring first half that had the Shelby-Rising City Huskies girls basketball team take a 13-10 lead into halftime against the Giltner Hornets, the two teams found more of a scoring groove in the second half.
Giltner wound up cutting its deficit to just 25-23 heading into the final quarter, but Shelby was the team that controlled the fourth, outscoring the Hornets 10-5 to seal its 35-28 win in first-round action of the Crossroads Conference tournament at York Middle School on Saturday afternoon.
Kamryn Pokorney, a 5-foot-11 senior, led Shelby with 11 points while senior teammate Stephanie Smith was right behind her with 10. Allie Neujahr chipped in with nine and Jade Obershaw five.
Giltner, which dropped to 6-10 with the loss, was led by Kaley Ballard with 10 points.
Shelby, the No. 9 seed of the tournament, advanced to the quarterfinals with the win and played No. 1 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, which is No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, on Monday afternoon at the York City Auditorium.
Dorchester girls shut out Nebraska Lutheran in fourth, earn win
After trailing for much of the contest Saturday afternoon, the Dorchester Longhorns girls basketball team ended its Crossroads Conference tournament first-round game with the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on a 10-0 run to put a stamp on its 36-29 win.
Dorchester, which improved to 9-6 with the victory, was led by 5-foot-7 junior Jacee Zoubek, who finished with 20 points, seven assists and seven steals. The Longhorns shut out the Knights in the fourth quarter to help earn the come-from-behind victory.
The Longhorns were able to contain the Knights’ top playmaker, senior guard Amy Richert. Richert, who came into the game averaging 15.3 points, was held to just nine on Saturday.
Lutheran led 9-6 at the end of the opening quarter and 19-18 at halftime. The Knights took a slim 29-26 advantage into the fourth, but Zoubek and the Longhorns pulled off the win by holding Lutheran scoreless in the last eight minutes.
Dorchester made six 3s in the game with Zoubek drilling four and Kyra Creamer two. Creamer finished with six points while both Abigail Zoubek and Alli Novak added five.
Aside from Richert, Lutheran’s Brooke Douglas scored seven points while both Amara Corwin and Sophia Helwig chipped in with four. Natalie Hueske added three points and Kay Hopefensperger two.
Dorchester, the No. 6 seed of the tournament, advances to a quarterfinal against No. 3 Meridian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
Dorchester and Meridian played each other in the first game of the season back on Dec. 6. Meridian won that game 45-25.
Hampton girls get past High Plains in overtime
It was a total team effort for head coach Margo LaBrie’s Hampton Hawks girls basketball team in its 42-38 overtime win over the High Plains Storm Saturday night in the Crossroads Conference tournament at York Middle School.
Five Hawks scored six or more points in the game, which Hampton led 13-11 at halftime and 21-20 at the end of the third quarter.
High Plains forced the extra period by outscoring Hampton 14-13 in the final eight minutes. But the Hawks controlled overtime, scoring eight points while their defense held the Storm to four.
Rorie Loveland and Lydia Dose led Hampton with seven points each while three others – Lillian Dose, Abbey Arndt and Zaya Stuart – all had six.
High Plains was led by Brianna Wilshusen, who scored 15 points. Brooke Bannister added 10 for head coach Kim Alspaugh’s team while Kenzie Wruble scored seven.
Hampton, the No. 7 seed of the tournament, improved to 9-7 with the victory and played No. 2 Exeter-Milligan on Monday in a quarterfinal.
High Plains dropped to 4-9 on the season and will host Meridian next Tuesday in Polk.
Aerts’ 22 leads East Butler girls past Osceola
Behind 22 points from 5-foot-7 senior Amanda Aerts, the East Butler Tigers girls basketball team easily got past the Osceola Bulldogs, 60-26, on Saturday night in a Crossroads Conference tournament first-round game at York Middle School.
East Butler, the No. 5 seed of the tournament, improved to 9-7 with the win and will play No. 4 Cross County (12-4) in a quarterfinal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
Osceola falls to 2-13 in the season and will host BDS next Tuesday.
East Butler quickly took control of its game on Saturday, leading Osceola 14-2 after the opening eight minutes and 35-10 at halftime. Addie Sullivan scored nine points for East Butler while both Katie Haney and Lexi Haney added six.
Osceola’s Taylor Carlson led Osceola with seven points while both Trinity Boden and Sadie Sunday chipped in with five.
