STROMSBURG – The annual volleyball match between the Goldenrod Conference and Crossroads Conference all-stars has been set.
The two teams will get together on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Cross County High School in Stromsburg. The format will be a best of five.
The Goldenrod will be represented by Central Valley’s Devyn Erickson, Colby Grossart and Jadie Rother; Tara Foltz of Humphrey St. Francis; Adrienne Falk and Carsyn Ostrand of Nebraska Christian and Alix Bloom and Morgan Haschke of Riverside.
Nebraska Christian’s Tonya Ostrand is the head coach of the Goldenrod All-Stars and Megan Helberg of Burwell in the assistant coach.
The Crossroads All Stars include Jadyn Kleinschmidt and Emilie Schardt of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Katherine White of Exeter-Milligan; Brooke Good, Aubrey Leichty and Brayden Rhoades of Giltner; Jaylen Arndt, Alexis Gyhra and Jacey Klassen of Hampton; Jillian Stark of McCool Junction and Jamie Hopwood of Shelby-Rising City.
The head coach of the Crossroads All-Stars is Kari Jo Alfs of BDS, and she will be assisted by Darcy White of Exeter-Milligan.