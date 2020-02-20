Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on York News-Times. You're entitled to view 12 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on York News-Times. You're entitled to view 12 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on York News-Times. You're entitled to view 12 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on York News-Times. You're entitled to view 12 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on York News-Times. You're entitled to view 12 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on York News-Times. You're entitled to view 12 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cross County/Osceola junior Bryce Reed points to his hometown crowd after a thrilling sudden-victory win over Valentine’s Morgan McGinley Thursday at the Class C state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
OMAHA — Both Cameron Graham and Bryce Reed of the Cross County/Osceola Twisters wrestling team advanced to the semifinals of their respective weight divisions by winning both their matches Thursday at the Class C state tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Graham, a sophomore at 138 pounds, stayed undefeated as well and now sits on 56 wins with zero losses. He’ll face another undefeated wrestler, Valentine’s Gage Krolikowski, on Friday.
In Thursday’s action, Graham began his day by pinning Bridgeport’s Damien Bell in 2 minutes, 19 seconds. Then in his quarterfinal match, which was a high-scoring affair, Graham got past Logan View’s Hunter McNulty 12-6.
Reed’s two wins on Thursday pumped his record to 45-11. The 145-pound junior from Osceola started off with a 9-1 decision over Conestoga’s Jacob Dragon. But the real drama came in the quarterfinal match against Valentine’s Morgan McGinley, a favored senior who came in with a record of 36-4.
Reed’s match with McGinley went back and forth. Reed trailed 5-3 at the start of the third period, but wound up outscoring McGinley 11-9 in the final two minutes to force overtime. In the extra period, Reed scored a takedown to seal the win. Reed will wrestle Milford’s Jeaven Scdoris, a senior with a record of 43-1, on Friday in the semifinal.
Both Colton Nuttelman and Kyle Sterup won their first-round matches but lost their quarterfinals.
Nuttelman, a senior who’s now 41-18, gutted out his first match and pinned Logan View’s Roberto Valdivia in 5:42. Nuttelman faced a challenging draw in his quarterfinal against Sutton’s Joseph Hinrichs, who has only lost once all season. Hinrichs wound up shutting out Nuttelman, 7-0, to earn the win.
Sterup, a product from Osceola, only took 52 seconds to pin his opening opponent, Aquinas Catholic’s Reilly Miller. But Sterup, a long and athletic junior, ran into a tough opponent in the quarterfinal, however, as Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda handed him a 16-3 loss.
Action resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Class C top 10 team scoring: 1. David City 61; 2. Aquinas Catholic 48; 3. Archbishop Bergan 39; 4. Valentine 36; 5. Amherst 32; 6. Ord 30; 7. Raymond Central 27; T-8. Cross County/Osceola 25; T-8. Milford 25; 10. Broken Bow 24.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.