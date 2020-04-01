UTICA – Five letterwinners are back for head coach Bob Fish and the Centennial Broncos golf program.
That bodes well for the experience factor, which means development during the season could come sooner than Fish expected.
“As always we just hope to get better as the year goes on,” Fish said. “I hope our seniors, who have played since they were freshmen, can have a good year and maybe win some medals.”
The golf season, as well as spring sports as a whole, is currently up in the air, however. Last Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to COVID-19. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
If the golf season does get underway at some point, the five returning golfers – sophomore Lance Haberman and seniors Caleb Fowler, Hunter Streit, Gaven Schernikau and Andrew Wellman – will be the ones leading Centennial on the links.
Haberman is the only one of that group to win a medal during the 2019 campaign. He finished 14th in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament, which is the best of the returners.
“We need to be more consistent and not take as many huge numbers,” Fish said.
Outside of that core group, the Broncos will have six other golfers on the roster, including seniors Lily Wurst and Madison Leifert, sophomore Reiden Fowler and freshmen Jacob Warm, Micah Richters and Dillon Tonniges.
“Our young kids need to continue to get better and hopefully by the end of the year or next year can contribute,” Fish said.
