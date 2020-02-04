GRAND ISLAND – Behind Matt Haggadone’s 31 points and six steals, the York Dukes boys basketball team beat the Holdrege Dusters 66-53 on Saturday afternoon at Northwest High School in Grand Island.
With the win, York finished fifth in the conference tournament. The Dukes, who improved to 4-14 on the season, will look to continue the winning with a regular-season rematch with Holdrege (7-10) on Friday night at the Duke Dome.
York led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and 37-30 at halftime. Haggadone scored 17 points in the first half and hit three 3s.
“I thought we responded well when Holdrege made runs at us,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We gave up a couple turnovers and fell down by five later in the second quarter, and then responded with a 12-0 run to end the half and take a seven-point lead. We then scored the first five or eight points in the second half as well.”
The Dukes wound up outscoring Holdrege 16-10 in the third and led 53-40 heading into the fourth. The Dusters didn’t get the fourth-quarter performance they needed to climb back in the game.
“We pushed it to an 18-point lead later in the third,” Lamberty said. “I was a little disappointed in how we handled the ball in the fourth. But, the kids stayed the course and were able to hit some free throws to secure the win.”
York was 8 of 13 at the line in the game. Haggadone was 6-of-10 himself. The 6-foot-3 guard was very efficient inside the arc in the win, sinking 8 of his 9 shots. Haggadone benefited from the Dukes’ zone defense as he recorded six steals, most on the team.
“We’ve shown a great deal of improvement the last three weeks and I think the kids are positioned well for the stretch run,” Lamberty said. “We need to get a lot better yet in some areas, but we continue to improve.”
York (4-14)
19 18 16 13 – 66
Holdrege (7-10)
16 14 10 13 – 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.