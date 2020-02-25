AURORA — The first time the York Dukes and Seward Bluejays met on a basketball court back on Feb. 14, the undermanned Dukes — they were playing without their leading scorer, junior Matt Haggadone, who was home sick — gutted out a come-from-behind 48-47 win on a buzzer-beating baseline floater by senior guard Tyler Wright.
The two met again on Monday night for a semifinal of the B-6 subdistrict in Aurora. Haggadone, a 6-foot-3 guard, was on the court this time. He made a difference, too, scoring a game-high 25 points while providing an outside-shooting presence with six 3-pointers.
Haggadone’s shot making and York’s mix of zone and man defense was good enough to send the Dukes past Seward, 60-54, and on to the subdistrict final against Aurora on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Aurora.
York trailed 26-24 at halftime, but it owned the third quarter and outscored Seward 17-8. The Dukes were down 34-33 with a little under three minutes left and ended the quarter strong, on an 8-0 run. High-riser Morgan Conner hauled in a pass from Jake Erwin and connected on a paint bucket, then Haggadone drilled a couple 3s.
When the 3-ball is falling, the offense opens up much more, head coach Scott Lamberty said.
“He was huge. That shooting spreads the floor for us,” Lamberty said of Haggadone. “That provides open areas for other people to drive and to post up and to cut, because they (Seward) won’t leave him (Haggadone) as much.”
York turned its 41-34 fourth-quarter edge into a 44-36 lead after Wright found Reed Malleck open on the perimeter for a 3, which Malleck knocked down. That bucket forced Seward head coach Mark Cidlik to call a timeout.
Seward wound up cutting its deficit to 54-47 after a Gabe Knisley layup with 58 second left, but that’s all the comeback the Bluejays had in them. York kept its distance in the final 50 seconds by going 5 of 8 at the free-throw line.
A big reason Seward almost came away with a win on its own court in the first meeting was because of the solid play from junior Carson Tvrdy, an athletic 6-3 guard who scored 19 points that night. But on Monday, Tvrdy finished with 12, all from 3s. Lamberty made sure his guys knew where No. 20 was at all times, and deployed a 1-3-1 zone and later a man-to-man defense.
“I felt that was our best chance to guard consistently,” Lamberty said of his defenses Monday. “We have to try to find the shooters, and we didn’t do a very good job of that, so we switched to some man-to-man after that, which helped us a little bit and helped change the momentum a little bit.”
Seward’s tall 6-6 forward Ted Hughes unofficially finished with 12 points, and got a ton of looks in the paint. He made his way to the line, too, making 10 free throws.
“Them going in the post also meant that Tvrdy wasn’t getting open looks,” Lamberty said.
The win sets up a rematch with the Aurora Huskies, who the Dukes lost to, 57-44, back on Dec. 20 in Aurora. That night, the Huskies’ 6-7 forward, Ian Boerkircher, had 28 points.
For an undersized York team, Boerkircher presents a large problem.
“He’s big, he’s quick and he can shoot the three — he can score at any level in any way,” Lamberty said of the Aurora senior. “We’ll have to see what we think will be the best way to guard him. The biggest thing for us is we have to attack them on our offensive end. The first game we weren’t quite sure how we’d play things yet, so offensively it got to be pretty rough.
“But we’re playing much better offensively now. So we’ll see what we can run and see what kind of shots we can get.”
York (8-15) 16 8 17 19 — 60
Seward (5-15) 13 13 8 20 — 54
York scoring: Reed Malleck 7, Matt Haggadone 25, Austin Phinney 6, Noah Burke 3, Andew Clark 2, Jake Erwin 13, Morgan Conner 2, Chase Collingham 2.
Seward scoring: Ben Myers 6, Carson Tvrdy 12, Parker Stroup 2, Matthew Sherman 5, Ted Hughes 12, Sam Schroeder 4, Tyler Lenz 7, Gabe Knisley 6.
