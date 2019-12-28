HUMPHREY, Neb. — It’s safe to say York junior Matt Haggadone was feeling it Friday afternoon in Humphrey.
The 6-foot-3 guard lit up the Crofton Warriors with a game-high 36 points to lead the Dukes to their first win of the season, a 76-44 blowout. York advances to the St. Francis Holiday Tournament championship game against the host St. Francis Flyers on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The undefeated Flyers, rated No. 1 in Class D-2, beat Wynot 75-34 on Friday night.
York head coach Scott Lamberty said Haggadone’s body balance on his jump shots was a big reason why he got so many to fall, including four 3-pointers. Haggadone came into the game averaging 12.4 points.
“Matt got strong with his legs and he’s a really good shooter when he gets squared up. He did a much better job of doing that tonight,” Lamberty said.
York’s offense was able to spread the floor on Friday, too, which helped open lanes inside of the arc for Haggadone. Ten other Dukes found the scoring column to occupy the Crofton defense.
“Matt obviously scored the ball well, but the kids did a good job of getting him open and getting him the ball,” Lamberty said. “We had a lot of kids with four, five, six points. We had a lot of kids that really contributed and shot the ball well, too.”
York led 18-9 after the first quarter and had six players score in the first eight minutes, including Haggadone, who had eight points with two 3s. Morgan Conner, Andrew Clark, Reed Malleck, Jake Erwin and Austin Phinney all chipped in with two points.
The Dukes outscored the Warriors 18-11 in the second quarter. Haggadone went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line while Conner added four points off a layup and two makes at the line.
Haggadone started the second half strong, scoring 11 of his team’s 20 points in the third quarter. Erwin, a multi-talented guard that came into Friday averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds, got in on the fun, too, when he drilled a 3 to give his team a 50-28 advantage.
“I thought we took relatively good care of the ball,” Lamberty said, “we still had too many tipped passes because we didn’t move hands, but I thought we did a better job on the glass.”
Crofton (3-4) 9 11 14 10 — 44
York (1-5) 18 18 20 20 — 76
Crofton scoring: Payton Bartels 11, Jayden Eilers 8, Austin Tramp 7, Mayson Ostermeyer 6, Andy Knapp 5, Paul Burbach 5, Roy Knapp 2.
York scoring: Matt Haggadone 36, Reed Malleck 8, Morgan Conner 6, Austin Phinney 6, Jake Erwin 6, Ty Bartholomew 4, Chase Collingham 4, Tyler Wright 2, Ryan Seevers 2, Andrew Clark 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.