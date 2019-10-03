SUTTON – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team improved to 15-7 after a sweep of the Sutton Fillies on the road Tuesday night.
Fillmore got the win via scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-12. Halle Theis led the offense with 12 kills while both Lexi Theis and Erin Schmidt added six. Macy Scott dished out a team-high 13 assists while Lexi Theis had 10. Abby Nichols was a thorn in the side of the Fillies with five aces.
“Lexi Theis played great defense tonight and Abby Nichols had a great night at the service line,” Fillmore Central head coach Dawn Temme said.
Fillmore Central will travel to Odell to play Diller-Odell on Tuesday.
