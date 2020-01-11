POLK – The Hampton Hawks girls basketball team picked up a 34-24 road win over the High Plains Storm Thursday night in Polk.
With the victory, Hampton improved to 6-5 on the season while High Plains dropped to 3-5. Hampton will travel to Palmer (8-1) on Saturday while High Plains hosts Palmer on Tuesday.
High Plains was led in scoring by Brooke Bannister, who had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
The Storm’s Brianna Wilshusen had five points and 12 rebounds while Emily Ackerson added three points. Both Justice Majerus and Hailey Lindburg chipped in with two points for High Plains. Lundburg hauled down 10 rebounds, too.
High Plains went 18 of 30 from the free-throw line in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.