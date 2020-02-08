SHELBY – A game originally scheduled to be played on Friday, Jan. 17 was made up Thursday night at Shelby-Rising City High School.
The Hampton Hawks girls basketball team traveled to Shelby to take on the Huskies and came up short, losing 44-29, in girl’s Crossroads Conference regular-season action.
Hampton dropped to 9-9 with the loss while the Huskies improved to 9-12.
The hosts jumped to an 11-5 lead and never relinquished the early advantage. Shelby led 21-9 at the half and used an 18-13 third-quarter run to open a 39-22 lead after three quarters.
The Hawks were led in scoring by Abby Arndt with eight points and four rebounds while Rorie Loveland added six points and three boards. Picking up four points each was Lexie Wolinski and Kylie Mersch.
Hampton’s Emma Hansen had four blocked shots and Lillian Dose joined Arndt with a team-high four rebounds.
Shelby got 13 points from senior Kamryn Pokorney and 10 from junior Allie Neujahr.
Hampton was home on Friday night as it hosted the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.
Hampton (9-9)
5 4 13 7 – 29
Shelby-Rising City (9-12)
11 10 18 5 – 44
