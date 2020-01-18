HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks girls basketball team climbed two games above the .500 mark with a 59-43 win over the College View Academy Eagles on Thursday night.
Hampton (8-6) trailed at the end of the first quarter 12-11, but used a 19-7 second quarter run to open a 30-19 lead at the half.
A 13-all tie on the scoreboard in the third kept the Hawks’ lead at 11 points, but they added to their advantage with a 16-11 run in the fourth.
Hampton sophomore Rorie Loveland posted a team-high 24 points for the Hawks and also recorded six steals and a pair of rebounds.
Also in double figures was 5-foot-6 freshman Kylie Mersch with 15 points, six steals and three rebounds.
The Hawks’ defense tallied 19 steals, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots, two of which were from 6-foot-5 junior Emma Hansen.
College View (5-6) was led in scoring by Nyanbay Puok with 26 points for game-high honors.
Hampton was scheduled to play at Shelby-Rising City on Friday night, but that game was postponed because of the weather.
College View (5-6)
12 7 13 11 – 43
Hampton (8-6)
11 19 13 16 – 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.