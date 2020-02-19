GRAND ISLAND – Last Friday night the Hampton Hawks dropped a 48-43 decision at home to the Giltner Hornets in their regular season finale.
On Monday night, in the first round of the D2-6 subdistrict at Grand Island Central Catholic High School, the Hawks got even as they ended the Hornets’ season with a 48-42 win, and they advanced to take on No. 1 seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Tuesday night.
Hampton got out to a nice 12-4 lead after the first eight minutes and both teams put up 14 points in the second, so the Hawks maintained their eight-point lead.
Hampton extended its edge to double digits, 35-25, through three quarters and the Hornets could only chip away a few points. The Hawks advanced and ran their record to 10-12 on the season.
Junior Rorie Loveland led the Hawks scoring with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Lydia Dose had nine points, four rebounds and two steals. Lexie Wolinski also chipped in with nine points, four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Sophomore Zaya Stuart added seven points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Lillian Dose had five assists and three steals.
The Hornets were led by Kaley Ballard with 11 points while Sydney Janzen, who hit the Hawks for 21 points last Friday, was held to 10. Payton Hunnicutt, a 5-foot-10 senior, added nine.
The winner of Tuesday night’s game advanced to play in the subdistrict championship on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
