HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks volleyball program took runner-up at its own tournament on Saturday, beating both Red Cloud and Deshler while falling in the championship match to the undefeated No. 5-rated team in Class C-2, the Mead Raiders.
The Hawks are now 5-14 heading into tonight’s contest in Fullerton (10-5).
Offensively Hampton was led by Lydia Dose, who recorded 15 kills in the three matches. Zaya Stuart was right behind her with 10 kills while Emma Hansen had seven and MaKenna Clinch six.
Lexi Wolinski dished out the most set assists with 25 while Kylie Mersch had 13.
In the three matches, Rorie Loveland had the most digs on the Hampton defense with 25 while both Dose and Wolinski got under 22.
Hampton 2, Red Cloud 0
The Hawks got past Red Cloud (0-18) behind scores of 25-11, 25-19. Stuart had five kills while Emma Hansen chipped in with four. Wolinski, who had a team-high seven digs and eight assists, had it rolling from the service line with three ace serves.
Hampton 2, Deshler 0
The Dragons (6-8) dropped the first set, 25-19, and fought hard in the second, but the Hawks were the ones that defended their home court with a 29-27 second-set win.
Dose led the Hampton attack with nine kills while both Wolinski and Stuart each added four. Wolinski dished out 10 assists. Loveland had herself a match defensively by collecting a team-high 22 digs.
The Hawks had success at the net as well, as three players – Hansen, Stuart and Clinch – recorded three ace blocks.
Mead 2, Hampton 0
In the title match, Mead had too much firepower as it improved to 5-14 on the year with scores of 25-21, 25-12.
Dose had three kills while two others, Clinch and Mersch, had two. Wolinski had seven assists. Loveland recorded eight digs.
