HARVARD – The Hampton Hawks girls basketball team climbed above the .500 mark over the weekend as it defeated both the Harvard Cardinals on Friday, 60-27, and then the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons on Saturday, 51-46 in overtime, to win the Harvard Holiday Tournament title.
Hampton 60, Harvard 27
Hampton jumped to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Harvard (1-7) made things interesting by the halftime break as it pulled to within 27-21 at the intermission, but the second half belonged to the Hawks, who outscored the tournament hosts 33-6 for the 33-point win.
Hampton had three girls in double figures as Lexie Wolinski, a junior, led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals while sophomore Rorie Loveland added 14 points and six steals. Zaya Stuart finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Harvard’s scoring was led by Aimee Whestine-Jones and Ashley Nierman with eight points each.
The Cardinals were just 13 of 65 from the field, 1 of 11 on 3-point shots and failed to convert any of their 12 free-throw opportunities.
Hampton
21 6 18 15 – 60
Harvard
9 12 4 2 – 27
Hampton 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 46 OT
Hampton trailed 33-30 as it headed to the fourth quarter.
The Hawks forced the overtime period with a 13-10 fourth-quarter scoring advantage over the final eight minutes of regulation and outscored the Falcons 8-3 in the extra session.
The Hawks’ Lydia Dose, a 5-foot-7 junior, poured in a team-high 18 points, while Loveland scored in double figures for the second night in a row. Dose pulled down seven rebounds and added three assists and three steals in the win.
Game-high scoring honors went to the Falcons’ Brooke Quadhamer with 22, while Sarah Jensen added nine. Wilcox-Hildreth dropped to 4-5 on the year.
Hampton freshman Kylie Mersch was charted with a team-high 10 rebounds with six points.
Hampton will look for its third win in a row on Friday night as it hosts the Meridian Mustangs.
Hampton
8 17 5 13 8 – 51
Wilcox-Hildreth
16 10 7 10 3 – 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.