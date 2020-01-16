HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks found themselves staring at an eight-point deficit as they went to the final eight minutes of Tuesday night’s non-conference matchup with the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets in girls hoops action.
Hampton climbed one game above the .500 mark with a 19-9 fourth-quarter scoring advantage leading to a 50-48 comeback win over the Red Hornets.
The Hawks got a 14-point scoring effort from junior Lexie Wolinski as she tied Lutheran’s Carli Maier for game-high honors. Wolinski also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out a pair of assists and had one steal.
Also posting double numbers in the scorebook was Rorie Loveland with 11 points. She also had three rebounds and two assists.
The Hawks also got seven rebounds, four points, four steals and three assists from Lydia Dose.
Along with Maier’s 14 points, Madelyn Graham added 10 and both Maggie Bexten and Brianna VanBibber had eight points.
Hampton (7-6) hosts College View Academy tonight.
