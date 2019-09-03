ALMA – The Class D-2 No. 9-rated Hampton Hawks volleyball team won its first set of the Alma tournament on Saturday, but couldn’t keep the momentum going and dropped its first match to the Alma Cardinals via scores of 26-24, 25-16, 25-18.
Next up for the Hawks at the tournament was the Loomis Wolves, who wound up defeating Hampton in straight sets 25-18, 27-25.
Hampton salvaged the long road trip with a three-set win over the Palmer Tigers by the scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Hampton (1-2) will join McCool Junction today at the East Butler Triangular in Brainard.
Alma 2, Hampton 1
Hampton was led by Lydia Dose, who hammered eight kills on 16 of 19 swings and also had a team-high 12 digs.
Setting up the offense was Lexi Wolinski, who was 71 of 73 setting with 20 assists and also had four ace serves.
Hampton’s Emma Hansen finished with five kills on 12 of 16 attacks and one ace block while Rorie Loveland was 10 of 12 serving with seven points and five aces. Zaya Stuart was 17 of 21 on attacks with six kills and six digs.
Kylie Mersch also had a strong match as she was 13 of 13 serving with one ace. She also scooped up 11 digs.
Loomis 2, Hampton 0
Dose led the Hawks at the net with nine kills on 22 of 27 swings. Hansen finished 9 of 13 with two kills and Stuart was 5 of 8 with three kills and 12 of 12 serving with one ace – she also had seven digs to tie Loveland in that department.
In setting, Wolinski was 61 of 62 with 20 assists, added five digs and was 9-10 serving with two aces.
Hampton 2, Palmer 1
After dropping the first set the Hawks fought back to win the next two as Dose drilled 12 kills on 37 of 40 attacks. She also had one ace serve, 10 digs and two ace blocks.
Hansen was 12 of 13 on attacks and recorded eight kills. She also had one ace block.
Stuart was 13 of 20 with four kills, and in serving she was 10 f 12 with two aces.
Loveland led the defense with 17 digs while right behind her was Mersch with 15 digs. Mersch ended the match 17 of 21 with one kill and in setting she went 41 of 41 with nine assists.
Wolinski was 51 of 51 setting with 24 assists.