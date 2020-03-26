EDITOR’S NOTE: On Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
HAMPTON – On the norm, there are 17 events at any high school track and field meet.
Most teams have athletes competing in all 17 events, with the exception of some smaller schools that do not offer the pole vault due to lack of facilities.
The Hampton Hawks boys track team is just five members strong.
Hawks’ head coach Scott Klute and his young and thin group will have to be versatile and willing to try new things in order to be competitive in team races.
The Hampton girls, however, have a good mix of veterans and newcomers. With nine athletes competing, Hampton’s options are pretty wide open.
Klute says that he wants to see this group go out and improve each day.
“We want to develop a winning attitude, work ethic and school pride that will carry over for years to come,” Klute siad. “And as always, our goal will be to try to get kids to improve on their marks each and every week and perform well at the Crossroads Conference meet and then to place as many kids at districts as possible. Then on to the state meet.”
The Hampton girls are a young group with a few athletes who competed in 2019 and picked up a year of experience.
Junior Lexie Wolinski will be one of the Hawks’ sprinters, and in 2019 she posted times of 14.16 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 29.61 in the 200 and 1:05.72 – which was fourth-best among York News-Times’ coverage area athletes – in the 400. She was also a member of the Hawks’ relays from time to time.
Senior Lydia Dose will compete in the triple jump where her best mark last year was 27 feet, 10 inches. She posted a 2:53.79 in the 800 and will add the 400 and a relay to her résumé.
Melinda Montoya is penciled in for the 800 (2:48.39), the 400 and also a relay.
The rest of Hampton’s squad includes Tosha Patton (100, 200, relays), Makenna Clinch (relays, 400, discus), Kaylei Joseph (800, relays), Jenna Hansen (shot put, relay), Lillian Dose (shot put, discus, relays) and Shayna Klute (shot put, discus, relays).
In 2019, Hampton’s 400 relay had a season-best time of 59.75 while the 1600 relay ran a 4:55.21 and the 3200 relay an 11:52.84. All three relays will have to replace team members.
The Hampton boys are very green as they all come in facing their first varsity track experience.
Klute’s five team members are currently scheduled to compete in 10 of the 17 events, with two members – Ty Capek and Andrew Adams – both in the 100 and 200 while Andrew Block joins Capek and Adams as 400 runners.
Capek will also high jump while Adams will long jump. Block will triple jump and run the 300 hurdles, too.
Holding down the throws for the Hawks will be Ed VanLandingham and Thomas Lawson. Lawson is also down to compete in the 200 while VanLandingham is set for the 800.
The start of the 2020 Track and Field season is currently on hold due to COVD-19.
