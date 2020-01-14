PALMER – The Palmer Tigers improved to 9-1 on the year with a 60-47 win over the Hampton Hawks in girls’ non-conference hoops action on Saturday.
Palmer used a consistent effort to open a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on that lead as it extended it by winning all four quarters.
Hampton (6-6) was led in scoring by Lexie Wolinski with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while 6-foot-5 junior Emma Hansen tossed in eight points and finished with four boards.
Palmer was led in the scorebook by three players who all finished with 14 points.
Seniors Allie Kunz and Eliana Donahey, along with sophomore Gracie Hillmer, combined for 42 of the team’s 60 points and were a combined 16 of 32 from the field.
Hampton was 20 of 63 overall, and that included misses on all seven 3-point shots. Hampton was 7 of 15 at the charity stripe.
Palmer was 22 of 70 for 31 percent. The Tigers hit 16 of 27 free-throw attempts for 59 percent.
The Hawks were charted with 56 rebounds and Palmer had 44 as they were led by Kunze and Hillmer with 10 each.
Hampton (6-6) is at home tonight with Heartland Lutheran.
