ELBA – Hampton’s Zaya Stuart scored a game-high 17 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had two blocks as the Hampton girls basketball team climbed above .500 with a 46-36 win at Elba on Tuesday night.
The host Bluejays took the early lead with a 14-12 advantage in the first quarter, but the Hawks then outscored the hosts 25-13 over the next two quarters to build a 10-point lead as the two teams headed to the fourth.
Both teams came up with nine points each over the final eight minutes as Hampton improved to 3-2 on the season.
Both Hampton’s Lillian Dose and Abby Arndt added six points, while Kylie Mersch and Lydia Dose had six and five steals, respectively. Lillian Dose also added six rebounds, as did her sister Lydia.
Elba (0-4) was led in scoring by junior Laura Enriquez-Lopez with 15 points and Angel McKoskie added 12 points.
Hampton will travel to East Butler on Friday night as it closes out the pre-holiday portion of its schedule.
The Hawks will play in the Harvard Holiday tournament on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28. Hampton will take on Harvard at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Kenesaw and Wilcox-Hildreth are the other two teams in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.