HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies feel they can play with anybody and have demonstrated that with close games against Cross County, Fillmore Central and Thayer Central.
Tuesday night the 3-11 Hampton Hawks came with their “A” game the first two sets forcing the Huskies to dig deep.
Heartland may have won Tuesday night’s match-up with a 3-0 sweep, but you could tell by the look in the eyes of Huskies’ head coach Heidi Wick, this was a battle.
Heartland won the first set 26-24, the second 27-25, before closing out the third set with a 25-10 win to move to 4-3 on the year.
“We have played well at times lately, but we just haven’t been able to close out our opponents,” said Wick. “We have to be able to close out games and with the level of competition we have been playing lately, there is very little margin for error.
Hampton led early in the first set as senior Lydia Dose had a couple of early kills for the 5-3 lead.
Dose would end the night with a team high seven kills for the Hawks who had 15 in all.
Heartland struggled early, but senior Rhianna Wilhelm helped to get the Huskies rolling as she had seven of her game high 13 kills in the first set.
Heartland led 22-20 and 24-22, but the Hawks refused to give up and got back-to-back mistakes on attacks by the Huskies to tie the set at 24-24.
A tip winner from senior Kalea Wetjen and a miscommunication on the Hawks put the first set in the books. Wetjen had seven kills for Heartland which ended the match with 31 as a team.
The second set was much the same as each team refused to let the other build more than a five-point lead.
Heartland led 19--15 late, but saw that advantage slip to 19-18.
After a Rorie Loveland ace serve the set was tied at 19-19.
Heartland and Hampton were tied at 23-23 when Cassidy Siebert picked up her second of five kills in the match to make it 24-23 Huskies.
A kill from Dose and a net call on the Huskies put Hampton up 25-24.
A kill from Wetjen and Wilhelm and an ace serve from Wilhelm her fifth of the night put the second set in the books at 27-25.
The third set was all Heartland as the Hawks appeared to run out of gas.
“When we played those three teams, Fillmore Central, Cross County and Thayer Central, we learned we have to come ready to play every night,” Wick stated. “We played well against those teams, but we have to find that internal fire and bring that to the court every night.”
Hampton had two ace serves and three ace blocks, but the Huskies dominated with 11 ace serves and four ace blocks.
Hampton will host its invite on Saturday, but first meets Kenesaw on Thursday night.
Heartland (4-3) hosts McCool Junction on Thursday and travels to the Southern Invite on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.