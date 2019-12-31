HARVARD – The Hampton Hawks boys basketball team continues to struggle to start the season as it lost both its games at the Harvard Holiday Tournament this past weekend.
Hampton (1-8) lost 63-25 to Harvard on Friday and 47-22 to Wilcox-Hildreth on Saturday.
The Hawks will try to stop its four-game losing streak Friday when it hosts winless Meridian (0-7).
No individual statistics were available for Hampton.
