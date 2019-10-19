LINCOLN — The pressure was there, but the Royal brothers weren’t bothered.
York seniors Hayden and Hunter Royal were the top seed of the No. 1 doubles division at the Class B state tennis tournament. Several scenarios had to go the Dukes’ way in order for them to have a chance at winning the state championship as a team, and it started with the the Royals winning their division.
Mission accomplished.
“The Royals had the pressure of being the No. 1 seed, but having a lot of other really good teams in there too,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “For them to come through knowing they had to win for us to win as a team, that’s a lot to put on your shoulders. I’m very proud of them for handling that kind of pressure.”
The Royals won the No. 1 doubles championship and led York to the team title over runner-up Mount Michael Benedictine, 50.5-49, on a windy and warm Friday afternoon. The brothers had to get past the pesky McCook team of Logan Barenberg and Isaac Hinze in the finals. Fans witnessed a marathon match between the Royals and McCook, with the Dukes coming out on top by the scores of 7-6 (7-4), 0-6, 6-4.
In their first action on Friday morning, a semifinal, the Royals beat Omaha Skutt Catholic 6-4, 6-1.
After the tennis action was over and the gold medal was around his neck, Hayden admitted he and his brother felt the weight on their backs heading into the tournament.
“I was kind of feeling the nerves that first day going into the first match, but as soon as we won that first point we started feeling confident,” Hayden said. “Then on the second day after we beat Skutt, we knew we had a chance. A really good chance.”
The brothers knew McCook would be a tough team. That was obvious in the second set, when the Royals were blanked 6-0.
“There was just nothing that we could do that could counter for what they were doing in that second set,” Hunter said. “But I think after we started playing free and just focusing on what we needed to do and our training, we were going to be unstoppable if we could do all those things.”
The Royals, who were runner-up at No. 2 doubles last year, end their senior seasons with a record of 33-3. The past two Class B No. 1 doubles champs have been from York, with Brayden Heiss and Luca Struffi winning it in 2018.
Class B state tennis final team scoring: 1. York 50.5; 2. Mount Michael Benedictine 49; 3. Omaha Skutt Catholic 37; 4. McCook 35; 5. Grand Island Central Catholic 33.5; 6. Hastings 17; 7. Kearney Catholic 15.125; 8. Waverly 12.25; 9. Omaha Gross Catholic 12; 10. Lexington 10.25; Ralston 10.25; Alliance 10; Lincoln Christian 10; Beatrice 8; Omaha Roncalli Catholic 8; Adams Central 6.125; Gering 4.25; Holdrege 4; Nebraska City 4; Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia 4; Scottsbluff 0.
