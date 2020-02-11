UTICA – The Heartland Huskies had trouble keeping up with the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines on Saturday afternoon in the third-place game of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament at Centennial Public School in Utica.
Wilber won the game 69-47 to improve to 14-6. With the loss, the Heartland boys finished fourth in the tournament and dropped to 12-5 on the season. The Huskies will try to get back in the win column Tuesday night at Deshler (10-7).
Wilber led Heartland 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and just 30-24 at the break. But the Wolverines stretched their advantage to 17 points, 53-36, at the end of the third after outscoring Heartland 23-12 in the quarter. The Huskies never got the comeback they needed in the fourth.
Five players scored in double figures for Wilber, which was led by Bradyn Whittington’s 18 points.
Trev Peters, a freshman guard, led Heartland in scoring with 14 points while senior Jared Nunnenkamp had 11. Trajan Arbuck, a sophomore guard, dished out a team-high six assists while netting nine points.
