HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team continues to play good ball.
The Huskies beat the Superior Wildcats 71-65 on Tuesday night at home in Henderson, and are now 7-1 in their last eight games.
Heartland, which improved to 7-3 with the victory, will travel to Geneva to play Fillmore Central (1-11) on Thursday.
Tuesday night’s contest was close the whole way through. Superior led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter and 38-35 at half. Heartland made up ground early in the second half, though, and outscored Superior 18-12 in the third to regain the lead at 53-50. The Huskies held off the Wildcats in the last eight minutes to seal the win.
Heartland’s Jared Nunnenkamp led the Huskies with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Trev Peters and Kale Wetjen both chipped in with 14 points while Trajan Arbuck added 10.
Free throws were an important part to the Huskies’ win – Heartland shot 74 percent at the line, making 20 of 27.
