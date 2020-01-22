POLK – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team continues to play strong basketball as it picked up a 70-31 road win over the High Plains Storm in Polk on Tuesday night.
Heartland led 13-0 after the first quarter and outscored the Storm 16-10 in the second to take a 29-10 advantage at halftime.
The Huskies had a high-scoring second half that ultimately sealed the win. They scored 24 points in the third and 17 in the fourth while holding High Plains to just 21 second-half points.
Three Huskies were in double figures as both Trajan Arbuck and Aidan Swartzendruber scored 15 points while Jared Nunnenkamp added 12. Trevor Goertzen chipped in with eight points while Kale Wetjen had seven, Trev Peters six and Jacob Regier five. Nolan Boehr scored two.
High Plains’ Keaton Van Housen scored 12 points while Ernie Hines had six and Tanner Wood five. Both Trevor Carlstrom and Gehrig Urkoski chipped in with four points.
Heartland now sits at 9-3 on the season and is scheduled to travel to Central City on Tuesday to play Nebraska Christian (6-9).
High Plains falls to 2-9 and will travel to play Lawrence-Nelson on Friday before starting Crossroads Conference tournament action on Saturday in York.
The Storm is the No. 10 seed of the tournament and will play No. 7 Cross County on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
