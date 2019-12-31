PALMER – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team improved to 4-2 and have rattled off four straight wins after Friday night’s 75-42 victory on the road over the Palmer Tigers.
No individual statistics were available.
Heartland led 25-15 after the first quarter and 51-25 at halftime. The Huskies dominated the third quarter to seal the win, outscoring Palmer 22-8.
Heartland will look to continue the winning ways Friday against McCool Junction (3-2) at home in Henderson.
