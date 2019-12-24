HENDERSON – After starting the season 0-2, the Heartland Huskies boys basketball team has rattled off three straight wins after Friday’s 64-30 blowout victory over the Thayer Central Titans at home in Henderson.
Heartland enjoyed a strong start to the game, outscoring the hosts 25-9 in the first quarter. After taking a 31-13 lead into halftime, the Huskies coasted in the second half and outscored Thayer 20-6 in the final eight minutes.
Trajan Arbuck led Heartland with 24 points while Jarred Nunnenkamp added 14 and Nolan Boehr 10. Kale Wetjen chipped in with five points.
Heartland improved to 3-2 with the victory while Thayer dropped to 1-4. The Huskies will have a game on the road on Friday in Palmer (3-3).
