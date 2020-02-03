HENDERSON — Two points.
That’s all the Heartland Huskies trailed by heading into the fourth quarter against the David City Scouts in a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament game in Henderson Monday night.
Heartland’s offense had done just enough against David City’s 2-3 zone to stay in the game in the first three quarters. But once the fourth hit, the Huskies went cold. David City shut out Heartland in the final eight minutes, sealing a 37-28 win for the Scouts, which advances them to a quarterfinal at No. 1 seed Superior Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Heartland, which came into the game as the No. 7 seed, falls to 7-9 on the season and is off until next Tuesday, Feb. 11, when travels to Deshler (1-15).
Heartland trailed 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, but its man-to-man defense gave No. 9 seed David City fits in the second, holding the Scouts to just one bucket and two points. Meanwhile, the Huskies offense got four points from Odessa Ohrt, a senior who came into the game averaging 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds, two from Grace Janzen and a free throw from senior Kalea Wetjen.
Heartland started to find success against that 2-3 zone of David City in the third. The Huskies gained a 23-21 lead with 2:40 left in the quarter when junior Cassidy Siebert sharply cut to the open area in the zone near the free-throw line, caught a pass, pivoted, then fired to the wing where junior teammate Kaelyn Buller was waiting. Buller hauled in the pass and drilled the 3-pointer.
When the Scouts had answered with back-to-back 3s, Heartland cut its deficit to 27-25 with 1:25 remaining when Buller flashed to the middle of the zone, drew in the Scouts’ center, and delivered a bounce pass to Ohrt, who calmly laid in the post bucket.
Buller found her range once more in the quarter, making a 3 that cut the David City lead to 30-28, but that proved to be the final score for Heartland in the game.
Ohrt led the team with nine points while Wetjen added eight and Buller six. Allison Kroeker had three and Janzen two.
David City (8-10) 12 2 16 7 — 37
Heartland (7-9) 6 7 15 0 — 28
David City scoring: Emily Johnson 10, Lauren Vandenberg 10, Payton Andel 9, Neely Behrns 5, Maya Couch 3.
Heartland scoring: Odessa Ohrt 9, Kalea Wetjen 8, Kaelyn Buller 6, Allison Kroeker 3, Grace Janzen 2.
