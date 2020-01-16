HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies’ line score on Tuesday night in a 52-24 home loss in Henderson to the Class C-2 No. 9 Superior Wildcats in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action was consistent, but not effective.
The Huskies put up sixes through all four quarters, while the Superior girls built a 22-12 halftime lead and rolled in the second half, outscoring Heartland 30-12.
The only player in double figures for Heartland was Cassidy Siebert with 12, while senior Odessa Ohrt chipped in with seven.
Superior (10-2) was led by Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer with 22 points. Shayla Meyer, Kalynn’s sister, added nine.
The Wildcats knocked down two 3-pointers and connected on 4 of 8 at the charity stripe.
Heartland was just 4 of 13 at the line and knocked down one 3.
Heartland (5-6) travels to Geneva to play Fillmore Central tonight.
