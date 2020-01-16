Cassidy

Heartland’s Cassidy Siebert (4) weaves her way through the McCool Junction defense in game from earlier this season in Henderson. Siebert led Heartland in scoring Tuesday night with 12 points in a loss at Superior.

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies’ line score on Tuesday night in a 52-24 home loss in Henderson to the Class C-2 No. 9 Superior Wildcats in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action was consistent, but not effective.

The Huskies put up sixes through all four quarters, while the Superior girls built a 22-12 halftime lead and rolled in the second half, outscoring Heartland 30-12.

The only player in double figures for Heartland was Cassidy Siebert with 12, while senior Odessa Ohrt chipped in with seven.

Superior (10-2) was led by Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer with 22 points. Shayla Meyer, Kalynn’s sister, added nine.

The Wildcats knocked down two 3-pointers and connected on 4 of 8 at the charity stripe.

Heartland was just 4 of 13 at the line and knocked down one 3.

Heartland (5-6) travels to Geneva to play Fillmore Central tonight.

