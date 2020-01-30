CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team improved to 10-3 on the season with a 78-32 win over Nebraska Christian on the road in Central City on Tuesday.
Heartland is the No. 3 seed of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament, which is Feb. 3-8. The Huskies will host the winner of No. 6 Milford and No. 11 Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in Henderson.
