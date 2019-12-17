HAMPTON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team went to Hampton and left with an easy 68-14 win over the Hawks on Saturday.
Heartland improved to 2-2 while Hampton dropped to 0-4. The Hawks fell to Osceola, 54-21, the night before on Friday.
Heartland led 30-3 at the end of the first quarter and shut out Hampton in the second stanza all together to gain a large 50-3 advantage.
Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and dished out three assists. Jared Nunnenkamp had 13 points and didn’t miss a shot – he was 6 of 6.
Nolan Boehr chipped in with nine points while Jake Regier had six and Trev Peters five. Both Kale Wetjen and Morgan Maltsberger scored four.
Hampton traveled to Elba (0-1) on Tuesday while Heartland is off until Friday when it hosts Thayer Central (1-3) in Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.