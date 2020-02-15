HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies girls basketball team ended the season on two-game win streak and will open subdistrict action next week at Fillmore Central in Geneva against No. 2 seed Diller-Odell.
On Thursday night the Huskies got the jump on the Osceola Bulldogs as they pulled away for a 47-28 win in non-conference hoops action.
Heartland got out to a huge 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Bulldogs never made a run at the Huskies, who will enter the postseason with a record of 9-10. The Bulldogs still have one regular season game to play, and they are 3-17.
Huskies’ senior Odessa Ohrt put up a game-high 21 points as she played her final game at the Heartland gym on Thursday night.
Ohrt knocked down three treys and was 4 of 6 at the line, while Kalea Wetjen, another senior, scored 14, hit one 3-pointer and went 5 of 9 at the line.
As a team the Huskies were 14 of 28 and they connected on five 3s.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by sophomore Trinity Boden with 11, while Sadie Sunday added five.
The Bulldogs were 1 of 4 at the line and both Boden and Sunday accounted for the two Osceola 3s.
Heartland and Diller-Odell are scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. tip on Tuesday night.
