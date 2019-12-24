HENDERSON – The Thayer Central Titans girls basketball team was able to get a road win in Henderson against the Heartland Huskies Friday night with a 33-32 victory in overtime.
Thayer led 10-6 aft the first quarter, but Heartland outscored the Titans 12-4 before halftime to earn an 18-14 lead at the break.
The Titans fought back in the third and took a 27-23 advantage heading into the fourth, but the Huskies yet again showed grit and tied the game at 31 at the end of regulation.
Thayer’s two points was enough production to win the extra period and seal the win. The Class C-2 Titans improved to 3-3 on the year while Heartland drops to 4-2 and will travel to Palmer (5-1) on Friday.
Odessa Ohrt led Heartland with 12 points and made three 3s. Kalea Wetjen chipped in with six points while three others – Allison Kroeker, Grace Janzen and Cassidy Siebert – all had two. The Huskies were 7 of 12 at the free-throw line.
Thayer Central was led by Sydny Havel, who had 20 of her team’s 33 points.
