DEWITT, Neb. — The Heartland Huskies made things interesting and showed fight against a talented Meridian Mustangs team on Monday night in a semifinal of the D1-7 subdistrict at Tri County Public School outside of DeWitt, Neb.
But in the end, the Mustangs’ horsepower and star hitter was too much to keep up with.
Meridian, the No. 2 seed of the subdistrict, won the match 3-1 behind scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12. The Mustangs improved to 21-8 with the win and advanced to Tuesday’s D1-7 final against No. 1 seed Diller-Odell (31-1).
Heartland, the No. 3 seed, had trouble containing talented Meridian senior Halle Pribyl, who finished her night with an unofficial 26 kills. The Huskies were led offensively by Rhianna Wilhelm and Allison Kroeker, who both unofficially had 11 kills. Kalea Wetjen chipped in with an unofficial seven kills while Cassidy Siebert had six.
After dropping the first set, the Class D Huskies, which recently placed third in the Class C-filled Southern Nebraska Conference tournament and knocked off Class C No. 9 Thayer Central, stormed back and won the second, 25-20, behind five kills from Kroeker and three from Wilhelm, who came into the match with a team-high 148 kills, 44 aces, 288 digs and 279 set assists.
Heartland shot out to a quick 8-4 lead thanks to strong play from Wetjen, Siebert, Wilhelm and Kroeker. During that stretch, Wetjen recorded a kill and ace block while Wilhelm, Kroeker, Siebert and Grace Janzen all had a kill.
The Huskies improved that lead to 13-8 after a three-kill stretch from Kroeker and an ace from Wetjen, who entered Monday with a team-high 49 blocks. Shortly after, a kill from Siebert put Heartland’s advantage at 18-12 and forced a Meridian timeout.
Heartland went on to holds leads of 20-17 and 23-19 before two violations from the Mustangs ended the set and gave the Huskies the match-tying win.
Meridian was able to get past Heartland in a tight back-and-forth third set that saw 15 ties. The Mustangs, behind Pribyl’s eight kills, benefited from two attacks that fell out of bounds while leading 23-22 to earn the win.
The fourth set was never close, as Meridian exploded for a 14-1 lead and was never challenged the rest of the way.
Heartland (14-13)
17 25 22 12 — 0
Meridian (21-8)
25 20 25 25 — 3
Deshler 3, McCool Junction 0
Earlier in the year on Sept. 10, the Deshler Dragons and McCool Junction Mustangs met in regular-season action, with Deshler winning the match via sweep in McCool.
The two tangled again on Monday, this time in the D1-7 subdistrict tournament at Tri County Public School in DeWitt.
Not much was different from that first meeting.
Deshler, the No. 4 seed of the subdistrict, won Monday’s contest with another sweep behind scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-12. McCool’s season comes to an end at 5-23.
After losing the first set handily, the the No. 5 seed Mustangs regrouped well and answered by taking an 8-1 lead in the second. During that stretch, junior Ashley Schulz recorded two kills while junior Sophia Hoffschneider connected on an ace serve.
The Mustangs’ lead was short-lived, however, as Deshler fought back to tie the set at 10- and 12-all. The Dragons had their serve game humming on Monday and unofficially recorded 11 aces in the win.
Deshler went on to gain leads of 16-12, 20-15 and 23-18 before a couple of McCool errors ended the second set and gave the Dragons the win.
The third set was competitive with back-and-forth action for much of it. The two teams tied seven times, at 1-, 4-, 5-, 6-, 9-, 10- and 11-all before Deshler started to run away with the win. During that third set, McCool junior Olivia Johnson unofficially had five kills while both Schulz and junior Raelin Stouffer chipped in with one.
Schulz and Johnson each unofficially had eight kills in the match.
McCool Junction (4-23)
11 18 12 — 0
Deshler (14-12)
25 25 25 — 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.