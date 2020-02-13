DESHLER – The host Deshler Dragons couldn’t protect their home court on Tuesday night as the Heartland Huskies girls basketball team used an 18-4 first-quarter start and ran away with a 52-27 win in non-conference girls’ hoop action.
Heartland broke a short two-game losing streak and will take an 8-10 record into its final regular-season game at Osceola on Thursday.
The Huskies’ offense knocked down nine 3-pointers. Leading scorer Odessa Ohrt, who scored a team-high 16 points, had one 3 while Kaelyn Buller finished with 12 points, all of which came from behind the 3-point arc.
Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl had two of the treys while Kalea Wetjen, with seven points, had one, as did Timberly Carr.
Heartland was 1 of 6 at the free-throw line.
Deshler was led in scoring by Brenna Dubbert with seven points while Tyra Schardt, Trinity Schardt and Paiton Nash all finished with six. Nash led the Dragons with eight rebounds.
Deshler was 10 of 37 from the field and 3 of 13 from behind the 3-point line.
The Dragons were 4 of 6 at the foul stripe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.