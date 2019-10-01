WYMORE – In a round robin format, the championship game could actually end up being the first game of the tournament.
Such was the case at the Southern tournament on Saturday in Wymore as the Heartland Huskies defeated the Malcolm Clippers 25-22, 25-22.
The Huskies then took on Class C-2 No. 3 Thayer Central, and despite a slow start, the Huskies won the first set 25-21 before the Titans evened the score at 1-1 with a 25-22 win in the second. Heartland (8-3) won the third set 25-22.
The Huskies ended the day with a matchup with host Southern (9-9) and came away with a three-set 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 win.
“This weekend was a great example of what we are capable of as a team. The girls played together and didn’t quit when they got behind,” first-year Heartland head coach Heidi Widick said. “This was the team that I had been waiting for. It was so exciting to see them work together and enjoy playing.
“We have a super tough week ahead of us at the Hastings St. Cecilia tournament, but I think the Southern tournament was a great confidence boost and we are ready to play some great volleyball.”
Heartland 2, Malcolm 0
Heartland trailed Malcolm 6-0 in the first set before battling back to forge a 14-14 tie.
The Huskies went on to win the first set and then pulled out the second as well with some strong serving after being tied at 22.
“Our serving was really good with only one error and five aces. We didn’t have a lot of kills, but we also didn’t have many hitting errors,” Widick said. “We played good defense and allowed them to make the errors.”
Heartland had just 16 kills as senior Kalea Wetjen was 15 for 15 with five winners and Allison Kroeker was good on 12 of 13 swings and she also had five kills.
Kroeker was perfect at the service line with two aces and Grace Janzen had 12 digs and Rhianna Wilhelm was 34 of 35 setting with 10 assists. Wetjen also had three ace blocks.
Heartland 2, Thayer Central 1
The Huskies were led by Cassidy Seibert and Wetjen with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Wilhelm had nine kills and was joined by Gabbi Siebert – both had 15 set assists.
The Huskies were 181 of 196 on their attacks and 70 of 72 serving with four aces. Both Cassidy Siebert and Wilhelm had two aces each.
On defense, Kroeker dug up 29 digs while Grace Janzen had 26 and Wetjen 19. Picking up 18 each was Cassidy Siebert and Gabbi Siebert.
Thayer Central was led by Chloe Souerdyke and Jayme Huhman with 10 and nine kills, respectively, while Huhman was 11 of 12 serving with three aces.
Huhman, Steph Meyer and Jasa Wiedel had 26 digs each. Wiedel led the offense with 28 set assists.
Heartland 2, Southern 1
After falling in the first set 25-23, the Huskies rebounded to win the next two by comfortable margins.
Wilhelm had 10 kills (36 of 39) and led the offense with 16 set assists and chipped in with 21 digs. Wetjen had nine kills and Kroeker added five.
The defense was led by Cassidy Siebert with 26 digs, while along with Wilhelm, Gabbi Siebert had 21 and Janzen 20. In serving, Gabbi Siebert was 14 of 15 with three aces. Kroeker had two ace blocks.
“During the Southern game, it took us a while to get started and then we traded points back and forth and we were tied at 23-23 before they won. We had too many hitting errors and we were not as intense as we were the first two games,” Wick said. “Again, our serving kept us in the game even when we were struggling in other areas. I was so proud of the girls, that even after we lost the first set and got down in the second, we were still able to regroup and finish the day strong.”
Heartland will be in action Tuesday at the Hastings St. Cecilia tournament, which will conclude on Thursday.
