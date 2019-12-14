HENDERSON, Neb. — The Heartland Huskies girls basketball team controlled the glass — both offensively and defensively — and handed the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves their first loss of the season Friday night in Henderson.
The Huskies got strong post play from 5-foot-9 senior Odessa Ohrt, who scored a game-high 13 points and was a terror to try to contain in the rebounding department for the Timberwolves. Another Huskie, junior Cassidy Siebert, was a big reason why Heartland was able to grab a 21-19 lead, one which Heartland never gave up, at halftime as he scored all 11 of her points in the first two quarters.
“I thought our girls played exceptionally well defensively and with rebounding the ball,” Heartland head coach Greg Veerhusen said. “Rebounds were probably the difference in a two-point game — a putback here or a putback there. It was a good learning experience for us as well.”
Although the Timberwolves played from behind for all of the second half, they kept battling and made things interesting late.
Trailing 36-29 with 3:49 left in the fourth, Exeter-Milligan, which came into the season No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class D-2 ratings, went on a 5-0 run thanks to three free-throw makes from Cammie Harrison and Emma Olsen, as well as a layup from Cameran Jansky, that cut their deficit to 36-34 with 2:08 left.
But the Huskies did just enough on the defensive end of the court to keep the Exeter-Milligan, which has beaten its first four opponents by an average score of 53-26, at bay despite not scoring in the final two minutes themselves.
“They (Heartland) just killed us on the boards,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said. “They’re a physical team, but we just didn’t box out very well. It was a good team to play so we get to know a little more about ourselves. We know we have to play a little more physical and have to check out. We probably gave up 10 points off of their rebounds, and that’s the game right there.”
Exeter-Milligan, which drops to 4-1, will host Friend on Tuesday night while Heartland (2-1) travels to Hampton on Saturday.
“Our girls work extremely hard and I loved the effort by them,” Krejci said. “We just have to do some of the little things better.”
Exeter-Milligan (4-1) 16 3 8 7 — 34
At Heartland (2-1) 14 7 7 8 — 36
Exeter-Milligan scoring: Cameran Jansky 9, Tammie Harrison 8, Jaiden Papik 6, Kayla Geiger 5, Alexis Turrubiates 3, Emma Olsen 3.
Heartland scoring: Odessa Ohrt 13, Cassidy Siebert 11, Allison Kroeker 5, Kalea Wetjen 3, Grace Janzen 3, Kaelyn Buller 1.
