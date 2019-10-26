MILFORD – The Heartland Huskies volleyball team is hitting its stride at the right time.
Heartland, which came into the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed, took down No. 2 seed Thayer Central 2-0 on Thursday in Milford to place third in conference. The Huskies got the win with scores of 25-22, 25-16.
Heartland improved to 14-12 on the season and is now 6-3 in its last nine matches. The Huskies will use this momentum as it heads into the D1-7 subdistrict at Tri County High School on Monday night in DeWitt, Neb. Heartland, the No. 3 seed of the subdistrict, will play No. 2 seed Meridian (20-8) in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
In the win over Thayer Central, which was rated Class C-2 No. 5 by the Omaha World-Herald, Heartland junior Cassidy Siebert led the team with seven kills while three others – seniors Rhianna Wilhelm, Allison Kroeker and junior Gabi Siebert – chipped in with four. Wilhelm dished out a team-best 12 set assists while Gabi Siebert had six.
Defensively, Wilhelm had the most digs with 16 while Gabi Siebert was right behind her with 15 and Kroeker 14.
