POLK – The Heartland Huskies and High Plains Storm went to the fourth quarter on Tuesday night with the matchup of the Southern Nebraska and Crossroads Conference schools still in the balance.
Heartland led 26-21, and used a 14-5 scoring run in the fourth to put away the hosts, 40-26, in girl’s non-conference hoops action in Polk.
Heartland climbed to within one game of the .500 mark at 6-7, while the High Plains girls dropped to 4-7 with the loss.
Heartland took a 12-6 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Storm came back to trim the Huskies’ lead to just 16-14 at the break.
A 10-7 third-quarter advantage opened the Heartland lead to five points, and it went on to dominate the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Heartland’s Cassidy Siebert, who led Heartland in scoring with 10 points, scored six of her points in the fourth. Senior Allison Kroeker added all four of her points over the final eight minutes.
High Plains was led by game-high scorer Brooke Bannister, who was 5 of 12 from the field for 11 points. Brianna Wilshusen added eight points on 4-of-11 shooting.
High Plains was 11 of 31 from the field for 35 percent and 1 of 4 from behind the 3-point arc.
The Storm went just 3 of 10 at the free-throw line, while the Huskies missed both of their chances.
Bannister had nine rebounds and Wilshusen added seven.
High Plains travels to Class D-2 No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson on Friday and is back in action on Saturday at the Crossroads Conference tournament as it takes on the Hampton Hawks in a 5:30 p.m. game at the York Middle School.
High Plains is the No. 10 seed while the Hawks are the No. 7.
Heartland (6-7) 12 4 10 14 – 40
High Plains (4-7) 6 8 7 5 – 26
