HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies volleyball program split its two home matches of a quadrangular Saturday afternoon in Henderson.
Heartland defeated Friend 2-0 but lost to Class D-2 No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 2-0.
The Huskies move to 10-11 on the season and will host David City (8-12) on Tuesday.
Heartland 2, Friend 0
The Huskies got past Friend with scores of 25-11, 25-6.
Cassidy Siebert led Heartland with five fills while Allison Kroeker added four. Three others – Gabbi Siebert, Grace Janzen and Kalea Wetjen – all chipped in with two kills.
Rhianna Wilhelm dished out seven assists while Gabbi Siebert was right behind her with five.
Heartland connected on 10 ace serves in the win. Wetjen, Wilhelm and Kroeker all had three aces.
BDS 2, Heartland 0
Against the D-2 No. 4-rated Eagles, Heartland never got anything going. BDS won the match via scores of 25-9, 25-21.
Kroeker and Wilhelm each had four kills to lead the attack while Gabbi Siebert recorded six assists and Wilhelm four. Wilhelm also had a team-high three ace serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.