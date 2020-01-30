CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies girls basketball team had a tough time generating much of any offense on Tuesday night at Central City against Nebraska Christian.
The Huskies trailed 10-5 at the end of the first quarter and 15-9 at the halftime pause.
The Eagles, who improved to 7-8 with the win, won both the third and the fourth quarters by out-scoring Heartland 21-18 on their way to a 36-27 win.
The Huskies were led offensively by senior Kalea Wetjen with 12 points and Odessa Ohrt with five. Picking up four points each was Cassidy Siebert and Allison Kroeker.
Heartland travels to Friend on Thursday.
The Huskies are the No. 8 seed in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament that gets underway on Monday, with Heartland hosting No. 9 David City in Henderson.
The winner of that game travels on Tuesday to take on the No. 1 seed and No. 6-rated Superior Wildcats.
