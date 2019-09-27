HENDERSON — Back on Tuesday night’s match against Hampton, the Heartland Huskies volleyball team was playing too tight, and it showed on the court according to head coach Heidi Widick.
The Huskies eventually swept Hampton, but in Thursday’s home match Widick wanted to see a different volleyball team. One that, simply put, had fun.
Mission accomplished.
Heartland swept the McCool Junction Mustangs behind scores of 25-8, 25-8, 25-14 on Thursday at home in Henderson, and did so with some smiles on their faces.
“We just got back to enjoying volleyball. We didn’t worry about what the other team was doing, we just did what we do best, which is hit hard and have a good time,” Widick said. “It was really good to see.”
Heartland improves to 5-3 on the season before heading to the Southern Invite in Wymore on Saturday. McCool Junction falls to 2-13 with five straight losses and will try to turn things around on Tuesday against High Plains (10-7) in Polk.
A trio of Huskies played a big part in the first-set win, when Heartland blitzed McCool early and took leads of 10-5, 15-6 and 20-7. Unofficially, junior Cassidy Siebert had four kills while junior Gabbi Siebert and senior Rhianna Wilhelm both added three.
McCool couldn’t get any momentum going in the three sets. Junior Olivia Johnson unofficially recorded nine kills in the match to lead the Mustangs.
In the second set, Heartland jumped out to a 10-2 advantage, even after McCool called a timeout trailing 8-2. During that stretch for the Huskies, senior Kalea Wetjen had four ace serves. Wetjen, who came into the match with a team-high 45 kills and 14 blocks, unofficially connected on two kills in the second set while Wilhelm added four and Gabbi Siebert two. Wilhelm entered Thursday with 43 kills and a team-leading 17 aces and 82 digs.
Heartland finished the second by gaining leads of 15-5 and 24-8 before a McCool attack went into the net to seal the set win.
Much like the first two sets, Heartland took control early in the third and never gave up its lead.
McCool Junction (2-13) 8 8 14 — 0
At Heartland (5-3) 25 25 25 — 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.