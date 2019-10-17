NORTH PLATTE – Heartland junior Maddie Miller and sophomore Elizabeth Mestl both earned medals at the Class C girls state golf tournament in North Platte.
On Monday, Miller shot a 90 while Mestl finished with a 91. Tuesday’s windy and cold weather didn’t stop Mestl from coming back the second day of the tournament to fire an 83 and tie for ninth individually, and Miller from firing an 86 to place 11th.
Lynzi Becker of Cozad placed first with a two-day score of 156. The two-day tournament was played at Lake Maloney Golf Course.
