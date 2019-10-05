golf

The Heartland girls golf team competed at the Centura Invite in Cairo on Thursday. The Huskies’ Elizabeth Mestl, left, had the best individual score while Maddie Miller took fourth overall.

 Photo provided by Heartland Community Schools

The Heartland Huskies girls golf team traveled to Cairo on Thursday for the Centura Invite.

The Huskies shot a team score of 438, which placed them second in the team standings. Kearney Catholic shot a 379 to win the invite.

Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl had the best day out of everyone and shot an invite-best 85. The Huskies’ Maddie Miller placed fourth with a 95.

Heartland will compete at districts on Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.