The Heartland Huskies girls golf team traveled to Cairo on Thursday for the Centura Invite.
The Huskies shot a team score of 438, which placed them second in the team standings. Kearney Catholic shot a 379 to win the invite.
Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl had the best day out of everyone and shot an invite-best 85. The Huskies’ Maddie Miller placed fourth with a 95.
Heartland will compete at districts on Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.