GILTNER – In a span of 1 minute and 22 seconds, the Heartland Huskies put up 20 points and never looked back in a 62-8 win in Class D-1 prep gridiron action Friday night in Giltner.
At the 9:31 mark, Heartland’s Jackson Stebbing scored on a 14-yard run, which was followed by a 9-yard scamper by Kale Wetjen just 19 seconds later. The score continued to soar for the Huskies as Nolan Boehr scored the first of his four touchdowns with a 31-yard run.
At the end of the first 12 minutes the Huskies had built a 32-0 lead and the rout was on.
Before the night was over, Heartland would rush for 454 yards and Boehr would lead the way with 11 carries for 146 yards with scoring runs of 46, 8 and 5 yards to go with his 31-yarder in the first quarter.
Also eclipsing the 100-yard mark would be Stebbing with 112 yards on 14 rush attempts.
Wetjen would add a 39-yard scoring run and Zach Quiring went in from 4 yards out to account for the rest of the scoring.
Giltner’s only touchdown came late in the fourth quarter as Dakon Wilson hit Kyle Fredrick on an 8-yard pass.
Heartland totaled 489 yards of offense while its defense held the Hornets to 132, and minus-4 in the run game.
On defense it was Josh Quiring with six tackles while both Trey Peters and Seth Randles had five each.
Heartland (1-0) will host Weeping Water on Friday night. Weeping Water defeated Omaha Nation 90-6 in its season opener.
Heartland (1-0) 32 24 6 0 – 62
Giltner (0-1) 0 0 0 8 – 8