HENDERSON, Neb. — Settling down and playing team basketball.
Those were a couple of the major reasons Heartland Huskies’ head boys basketball coach Erik Wetjen said was the difference in the fourth quarter of his team’s 73-61 win over a stingy McCool Junction Mustangs squad Friday night in Henderson.
Heartland looked poised to take a slim three-point lead into halftime, but McCool senior Dana Hobbs, who scored a game-high 20 points, drilled a buzzer-beating 3 at halfcourt.
The Mustangs took advantage of that momentum in the third, outscoring Heartland 19-13 to grab a 52-46 lead heading into the fourth.
McCool ended that third on a 9-0 run. During that stretch, junior forward Kaeden Bristol scored four points while junior guard Owen McDonald, a 5-foot-9 guard who came into the game averaging 12.2 points, hit a 3 and Hobbs a break-away layup off a steal.
But the Huskies woke up in the last eight minutes — both offensively and defensively — and held the Mustangs to just nine points while they exploded for 27. Settle down, and play team basketball.
“The biggest thing was we were talking more on defense, helping each other, and the difference in the game was we just settled down and weren’t being selfish,” Wetjen said. “We were being patient and letting things happen.”
Those things that Wetjen mentioned included his athletic 6-2 sophomore guard Trajan Arbuck scoring 13 of the 27 fourth-quarter points. Freshman guard Trev Peters scored 10 in the last eight minutes, too, and led the Huskies with 18.
Heartland started the fourth scoring 13 unanswered points before McDonald’s transition layup stopped the run. Peters had five of those 13 — and hit a 3 on an out-of-bounds play, one of his three triples in the win — while Arbuck had four points off physical moves in the post.
Arbuck, who came into Friday averaging 18.5 points and 3.7 assists, scored seven straight and went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line midway through the fourth to give his team a 66-57 lead with 2:12 left in the game.
“We called some plays for him at the end, and a few times he just broke away free on some transitions and showed some good hustle down the floor,” Wetjen said of Arbuck. “It’s one of those things where the timing of that couldn’t have been better.”
McCool will host Lawrence-Nelson (5-2) on Tuesday while Heartland hosts a rated Class C-2 team on Saturday in No. 3 Centennial (8-1).
Heartland improves to 5-2 with the win while McCool drops to .500 at 3-3.
McCool Junction (3-3) 10 23 19 9 — 61
At Heartland (5-2) 11 22 13 27 — 73
McCool Junction scoring: Dana Hobbs 20, Owen McDonald 14, Tyler Neville 11, Kaden Kirkpatrick 10, Kaeden Bristol 6,
Heartland scoring: Trev Peters 18, Trajan Arbuck 17, Jared Nunnenkamp 15, Jacob Regier 9, Kale Wetjen 8, Nolan Boehr 4, Morgan Maltsberger 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.